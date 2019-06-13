Menu
PLAY: Brothers Aston Villa's Eli Jarick.
Villa trip could be first of many for English giants

Shane Jones
13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
THE trip by Aston Villa won't just be focused on running clinics for children in Bundy.

It will be a chance for Brothers Aston Villa to learn from one of the biggest teams in England.

The Premier League team, which recently returned to the top division, will be in the region for almost two weeks at the end of this month and into July.

The club is running clinics from July 1-5 (left), with Aston Villa coaches and legends Shaun Teale and Mark Lillis teaching them.

The duo will also be able to run the rule over the club and see what it does.

"They will see the women play on Friday night while they are here,” Villa men's coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"They will also be watching the men and taking a session with the team.

"It is a very good opportunity for us and we will aim to take some valuable feedback from them.”

Sparozvich said the coaches coming was part of a partnership deal done between both clubs in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bundy side.

He added this relationship was one of only a handful between Australian clubs and overseas sides and more could benefit from it in the future.

