VIKINGS UNITED: Side wins first T20 comp

CRICKET: "It is a good one for me to go out on.”

Searle's RV Vikings captain Greg Brady is ending his career on a high after guiding the side to history on Friday.

The Vikings became the first side to win the Aussie Home Loans T20 Premier League after beating the Takalvans Taipans in a rain-affected contest.

The side batting first made 9/143 with Lennon Childs making 74 for the Vikings.

The Taipans in reply got to 3/94 after 14.1 overs before rain stopped play with the Vikings handed the win based on the system the Bundaberg Cricket Association uses (see right).

"We're extremely happy to win,” Brady said.

"It was a win for Ben Searle (the owner) who went above and beyond to help the team.

"He even flew players here to play.”

Brady said the bowlers bowled well but said the win came from the batting display from Childs.

"I don't think people understand just how good of an innings it was with the condition of the pitch,” he said.

"Players had to work hard to make the runs on the pitch.

"It was one of the best innings I've seen this year.”

Brady said he would remain with the team as an assistant but wouldn't play again in the competition.

Taipans captain Luke Owen said it was a shame the match was stopped.

He knew if the side could play the final six overs, it would have won.

"We were all set up to for a big push in the final six overs,” Owen said.

"But it was one of those things and the system beat us.”

Owen conceded Childs batted well but was pleased the side was able to restrict the Vikings to 143 after looking at one stage to make much more than that.

"Unfortunately the season ended the way it did,” he said.

"We've had fantastic support and we've had fantastic crowds.

"Dale and Natalie Rethamel have done a lot for us and they have been wonderful.

"We're disappointed to lose but we've had the chance to make new friendships and get to know more people.”

The competition will be back next season for another year with the BCA to sit down over the next few weeks to assess how it will be run.

How the Vikings won:

If another system was used the Searle's RV Vikings may not have won the Bundy Premier League.

The Vikings won the match after the Bundaberg Cricket Association used the same method it has used over the past few years to produce results in rain-affected matches.

If a match loses overs, which it did on Friday, the system levels the overs to attempt to make it a fair contest.

As the Taipans batted for 14 overs and made 93 the system took the best 14 overs from the Vikings after they made 143.

The best 14 overs were calculated with the Taipans needing to make 91 per cent or above of that score to claim victory.

The side was short of the runs, which handed the Vikings the win.

The NewsMail can reveal though that if the Duckworth Lewis system - the system most used in world cricket - was used, then the Taipans would actually be the victors.

The system that is weighted on wickets and other factors required the Taipans to be on 86 at the start of the 14th over after losing only three wickets.

The Taipans were on 94 when play stopped, which would have handed them an eight-run win.

BCA president Ian Grills said everyone accepted the decision and there were no sour grapes.

But Taipans captain Luke Owen said the system should be looked at for next season to ensure the league had the right one to determine the result.

He added it was a shame a wonderful first season ended the way it did.

"It was a great game of cricket,” he said.

"We could have, and maybe should have won, but the Vikings won.”