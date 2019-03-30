Viewers to get a look at Tobruk on Weekender

INTO THE BLUE: Rob McKinnon, assistant manager of Scuba World, exploring the inside of the tank deck on ex-HMAS Tobruk.

INTO THE BLUE: Rob McKinnon, assistant manager of Scuba World, exploring the inside of the tank deck on ex-HMAS Tobruk. Seanna Cronin

YOU won't have to get your toes wet, or leave the comfort of your living room, to get a look at the region's newest dive attraction.

The ex-HMAS Tobruk dive wreck will feature on Queensland Weekender at 5.30pm today, on Channel 7.

Divers from across Australia have been travelling to Bundaberg to take a tour of the wreck, that was scuttled mid-last year and opened to divers in late February.

The Queensland Weekender crew were some of the first divers to experience the wreck when they were hosted by the Tobruk Dive Experience earlier this month.

Only four commercial dive tours are available to the wreck, with two departing Bundaberg - the Tobruk Dive Experience, by the Lady Musgrave Experience team, and Bundaberg Aqua Scuba.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said having Queensland Weekender cover the ex-HMAS Tobruk showcased not just Australia's newest dive wreck, but also that Bundaberg was a key destination for world-class dive experiences.

"The international dive market is a very lucrative one and given Bundaberg's proximity to both the ex-HMAS Tobruk dive and the Southern Great Barrier Reef, we are expecting to see an influx of travellers to our region who are attracted by the fact that they can dive two bucket list locations within 24 hours of each other,” she said.