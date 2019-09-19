Viewers react to Abbie’s Bach fury

In all seven seasons of The Bachelor, we've never seen a dumping quite like this.

Abbie Chatfield - long portrayed as the "villain" of the season for her confident approach in pursuing hunky astrophysicist Matt Agnew - unleashed fury on national television during Thursday night's finale.

And Twitter loved it.

After snapping her hands away from a nervous Matt Agnew, the 23-year-old barked at the camera "Get me the f*** away from him I just want to go home," before hopping in a car to be taken away from her South African break-up hell.

Her outburst came shortly after she had glared Matt down - stony-faced and shaking - as the 31-year-old broke it off, pecking him on the cheek and wishing him well through gritted teeth, before storming off.

It was perhaps the most natural reaction to being dumped on national television in Bachelor history.

Abbie demanded to know why Matt didn’t choose her. Picture: Channel 10.

Earlier in the episode, Abbie had faced Matt's best friend Kate, who was convinced she was in the competition for the wrong reasons. This was an opinion echoed by fellow contestants throughout the season.

Abbie said she was "confident" as she walked towards Matt in tonight's episode. She was clearly shocked when he told her she wasn't the one he'd chosen, demanding an explanation.

"It's OK. I'm so completely fine. I feel fine. I'm mostly just mad about the flight home now. I'm honestly not upset. It's fine," she said in the car afterwards.

“I’ll be over this before it airs,” Abbie said from the back seat of the car. Picture: Channel 10.

"I couldn't even cry if I tried, right now. Maybe I don't love him. Like, honestly, maybe I don't love him, I'm not even upset," she said, before bursting into tears and admitting how taken aback she was by Matt's choice.

While Abbie and Matt shared undeniable sexual chemistry - culminating in steamy scenes almost too racy for the show's PG prime-timeslot rating - it was chemical engineer Chelsie who stole Matt's heart.

Tonight, the Melbourne local was giddy as Matt professed his feelings before. She had told him the night before that she was "falling in love" with him.

Meanwhile in last night's semi final, bombshell blonde Abbie had uttered that she was "really horny" and wanted to have sex during their final date, before telling Matt she loved him, too.

Following Abbie's break-up display tonight, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Many were impressed by her being true to herself the entire season.

But most just can't wait to see her in paradise.

Abbie is already plotting revenge on Matt. If looks could kill... woahhh but how good was it to see her walk away! 👏 #TheBachelorAU — Hoda (@Koodzie) September 19, 2019

True colours were shown with that reaction wow 😳 #TheBachelorAU — 𝔹𝕠𝕕𝕖𝕟 (@StapitchulousB) September 19, 2019

I hope Abbie and Kate aren’t on the same flight home #TheBachelorAU — Amber Giles (@amber_giles) September 19, 2019

In all honesty, Abbie is hot AF and boss AF can’t wait to watch Bachelor in Paradise #TheBachelorAU — Jessica Seaborn (@Jessica_Seaborn) September 19, 2019

Well done Abbie. She played that whole season likes fiddle to become maybe the most memorable contestant ever. Influencer status awaits! #TheBachelorAU — Clementine Ford 🧟‍♀️ (@clementine_ford) September 19, 2019

Abbie saying that’s she’s fine is the same way I feel internally when someone eats my leftovers that I’ve been waiting for all day #TheBachelorAU — ✨ (@vodkazack) September 19, 2019

The Producers played as all, my missus was screaming at the TV when she thought Abbie would win, saying she’d never watch it again #TheBachelorAU — BikeyMikey (@bikeymikey70) September 19, 2019

She reacted like she got blindsided in #SurvivorAU#TheBachelorAU — Shane (@_Willo_) September 19, 2019

#TheBachelorAU ha! Abbie’s reaction was just so pissed off “I cant even cry...maybe I don’t love him?”

Ya think?! 😂 — Lady Em (@skramamme) September 19, 2019

Go Abbie. There’s no right way to react when someone says they don’t love you back. #TheBachelorAU — ceb (@ceeeeeeb) September 19, 2019