Viewers expose star’s gay porn past

by Teresa Roca, The Sun
23rd Sep 2020 10:18 AM

 

Love Island USA star Noah Purvis has been fired from the show as fans accused him of starring in porn, The Sun reports.

A man who bears a striking resemblance to Noah, 24, has appeared in multiple gay adult films under the name "Ethan".

The US reality hopeful disappeared from recent episodes with no explanation after he was introduced on the September 17 show.

His bio on the show's website has also been removed.

 

CBS and ITV America told The Sun in a statement: "It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement. He has been removed from the show."

 

Left – the porn star, right – Noah on social media. Picture: Instagram

Noah's mysterious absence from the show came amid fans speculating about his possible appearance in gay porn on social media.

In the adult videos viewed by The Sun, "Ethan" appears to have the same beauty marks on his shoulders and side as Noah does in Instagram photos.

 

The super-fit reality star was mysteriously edited out of the show. Picture: Instagram

They also have similar facial features.

Viewers speculated Noah was let go from the series because of his apparent involvement in adult films:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noah said he is a home healthcare provider from St. Louis, Missouri in his intro.

He said on the episode: "I would definitely consider myself a southern gentleman, you know what I'm saying? My parents taught me you need to stop talking and start listening.

A scene from one of Noah’s porn videos, working under the name ‘Ethan’. Picture: Supplied

"Going into the Villa I know I'm going to turn those ladies' heads. I may make one of them have a heart attack, but that is okay, I am CPR certified. And I know mouth-to-mouth resuscitation."

Noah did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.

 

Noah said he was on the show to “turn ladies’ heads.”

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission

 

Originally published as Viewers expose star's gay porn past

