Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 6:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

