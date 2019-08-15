VIDEO: Woman trapped in rolled car near Gympie

Emergency service crews treat a woman who was trapped in her car after it rolled on the Wide Bay Highway near Gympie today.

Serious crash on Wide Bay highway: Emergency services are at the scene.

UPDATE 12:30pm

PARAMEDICS have confirmed a woman aged in her 60s remains trapped in her car with a rescue chopper on the way after she rolled it on the Wide Bay Highway earlier today.

A QAS Media spokesperson said the helicopter had been tasked to the crash scene to provide further treatment to the woman, who sustained injuries to her head and arm in the crash.

Emergency crews treat woman after car rolls near Gympie: A woman aged in her 60s remains trapped in her car after she rolled it on the Wide Bay Highway near Gympie.

Ambulance, fire and police crews all remain on the scene.

Her condition had not yet been properly assessed because she was still stuck in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The woman was reportedly conscious and breathing.

Pictures from the scene indicate at least one lane of traffic on the highway is blocked.

More to come.

BREAKING 11:30am

INITIAL reports indicate a car has rolled on the Wide Bay Highway around Bells Bridge, north of Gympie, this morning.

A QAS media spokesperson said paramedics were responding to the incident.

It is unclear how many occupants were in the car, or if the incident has caused traffic delays.

A Gympie police officer said two crews were on the way to the scene, which he described was 5km west of the Widgee turnoff on the highway.

Two fire crews are on the way, according to QFES.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it comes to hand.