VIDEO: Whales seen in Burnett but one reported dead

HUMPBACK: Josh Carter posted this photo of the humpback whale on Facebook after spotting it in the Burnett River.

UPDATE: Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) received reports of two humpback whales swimming in the lower reaches of the Burnett River.

However, a member of the public reported to EHP they had seen a dead whale in the river yesterday.

A short time later, an EHP wildlife officer saw a young, live, humpback whale within the same area.

The young whale appeared healthy and was swimming freely and breaching.

Wildlife officers returned today but could not see any whales.

There are hopes the live whale made it back out to sea.

Members of the public can report whale sightings by calling 1300 264 625.

As humpback numbers increase, they may turn up in places they have not been seen for many decades.

boaties, jet skiers, paddlers and pilots need to give the whale a wide berth - at least 300 metres in the case of jet skis.

The approach limits are available online here.

Anyone breaching the approach limits could face an on-the-spot fine of $630 or a maximum penalty of $15,138.

EARLIER: A young whale captured the attention of delighted Bundaberg Port visitors on Tuesday when it made a splash near ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Local Eric Smith filmed the humpback whale on camera while it was showing off and playing around near the mouth of the Burnett River.

"I was delivering some sand to the concrete plant when I saw a big splash in the water,” Mr Smith said.

"The whale jumped three or four times out of the ocean.”

Whale spotted in Burnett River: Eric smith captured this great video of a juvenile humpback whale frolicking in the Burnett River.

Mr Smith said he had never seen a whale in the river before and the sight caught the attention of quite a few onlookers.

"I saw the Bundy Belle turn around and they were keeping an eye on it,” he said.

Another resident, Leo McGrath, also captured footage of the marine mammal on his phone.

"I thought it was a large log just laying in the river then it rolled over,” he told 7 News Wide Bay.

"Obviously it was a whale.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said rangers were aware of the humpback and were assessing the situation.

She said the whereabouts of the whale were not known.