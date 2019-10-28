Video: Wasted fresh water released from barrage

The Ben Anderson Barrage gates were open on Monday. Picture: Supplied.

The Ben Anderson Barrage gates were open on Monday. Picture: Supplied.

THE Ben Anderson Barrage gate has opened, meaning that unused fresh water released from Paradise Dam is flowing out to sea.

Federal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt recorded a video of the release of water at 1pm on Monday.

"The last weir right now at Bundaberg is now full and the gates have been opened," Mr Pitt said.

Keith Pitt observes water flow: Keith Pitt observes the Ben Anderson Barrage gate releasing water, that has come from Paradise Dam.

"That water is now running out to sea.

"What an absolute waste of a precious resource."

Mr Pitt was indirectly criticising the State Government's decision to release 105,000 megalitres from Paradise Dam, where the water came from.

The water is being released to lower the dam to 42 per cent, so that construction work can be done to lower the spillway by five metres.

A Sunwater spokesman said considering that the region was in drought, the decision was not taken lightly.

He confirmed that water was being released from the barrage from Monday as it had reached full capacity.

"We are currently releasing 400ML per day," he said.

"This release rate will be assessed daily depending on inflows and customer demand for water."

A satellite photo overlooking where Ben Anderson Barrage is on the Burnett River.

He said that 1730ML was being released from Paradise Dam each day.

400ML of this was not being used across the Bundaberg water supply scheme.

He said that 25,000ML was being stored in Ned Churchward Weir and Ben Anderson Barrage, while 100ML was being released across four watercourses not normally supplied by the dam.

Gregory Weir had also been filled, which supplies drinking water to Woodgate and Childers.

He said that water was also released into McCoy's Creek near Bundaberg Airport, which will be held in reserve for bushfires.

"Sunwater is working with the community to investigate all options to maximise the water being released from Paradise Dam. Anyone interested in accessing the free water should call Sunwater on 13 15 89," he said.

According to a Bundaberg Canegrowers' irrigation document, the barrage is 25.9 kms from the mouth of the Burnett River.

It can hold 27,000ML and provides part of the water needs for Bundaberg, Bargara, and Burnett Heads.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said he saw Paradise Dam today, and has seen the impact of the area due to the lowering of the water.

He described the release of water going through the Ben Anderson Barrage as "heartbreaking".

"The release of this water should cease immediately until we see a full Parliamentary Inquiry.

"It's extremely difficult to watch this valuable resource be lost to the sea in the middle of a drought and still have no tangible reason why.

"This disastrous decision made by a city-centric government just shows their complete contempt for the regions and the bush."