A crippled huntsman spider which became an online viral hit after being adopted by a Townsville woman has returned to the wild.

Peggy, the spider, was found scurrying around Elina Walsh's house with just two of its legs earlier this year.

Feeling sorry for the spider, Ms Walsh took it in like a welcome pet much to the initial disgust of her husband, Jarvis.

Elina Walsh with the huntsman Peggy she has been nursing back to health. Picture: Evan Morgan

After months of feeding and watering Peggy, the spider grew back its legs after shedding its skin a number of times.

Ms Walsh even created Peggy its own Instagram page which amassed more than 4000 followers since June. She took to Instagram to document Peggy's release.

In the brief video, the spider could be seen sprinting from its enclosure at great speed, which huntsman spiders are renowned for.

"Judging by how fast Peggy ran outta there it's safe to say she was ready to go back outside," Ms Walsh wrote.

"It is a bit of a bitter sweet moment for me but I'm happy she can finally live free like a normal spider again."

She told The Townsville Bulletin in July Peggy was fed twice a week, using a set of tweezers to drop in small cockroaches.

Ms Walsh's dedication earned her Hero to Animals Award by animal activist group PETA.

Originally published as VIDEO: Two-legged spider nursed back to health