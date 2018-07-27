Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has filmed a car on fire at Caloundra this morning.
A man has filmed a car on fire at Caloundra this morning. Sarah Barnham
News

VIDEO: Stolen car completely destroyed in fire

Sarah Barnham
by
27th Jul 2018 9:15 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

POLICE have a forensics team investigating a 'completely' destroyed car after it was set on fire some time this morning.

Residents took footage of the fire as it engulfed the silver 2009 Ford Fiesta near the picnic area at Shelly Beach, off Victoria Tce about 7am.

One fire crew was on scene and it took 30 minutes before the fire was extinguished.

 

Caloundra police said the car was stolen from a nearby home about a week ago and had been involved in several property offences.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have come across the car in the past week with information or dashcam footage.

The wreckage has been towed from the scene.

Related Items

car fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    premium_icon Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    Cycling & MTB Bundaberg's biggest cycling event to get a major overhaul in 2019

    'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    premium_icon 'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    Politics Bundaberg council signs agreement for new space

    Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    premium_icon Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    Crime Report of 120 head of cattle missing from his property in Monto

    • 27th Jul 2018 11:55 AM
    100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    premium_icon 100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    Community Footy great's touching gesture for woman's milestone moment

    Local Partners