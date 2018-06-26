Video shows what region is all about

BUSY PICKING: Michael McMahon is featured in the Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Fruit and

BUSY PICKING: Michael McMahon is featured in the Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Fruit and Max Fleet BUN260416MAND8

THERE'S no place like home.

The Bundaberg region is home to a vast array of producers who grow everything from passionfruit to sugar cane, macadamias, avocados, chillies and more, making us one of the country's chief food bowls.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A joint video project from the Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers was launched yesterday, providing an insight into the expansion of the local agricultural industry.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the video was about the industry and stakeholders coming together to show the rest of Australia that this was the best place to invest in agriculture.

"We have the soil, the weather, the water and the people to continue to have an even stronger agricultural business going forward,” he said.

"Currently 26 per cent of everybody employed in agriculture in Queensland is in this region.

"But somethings remain the best kept secret, this video gets the message out to the rest of Australia that if you're not here already, this is the best place to come and get into the agricultural sector.”

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said the video featured about 10 agribusinesses, but could have been done many times over with number of producers in the region.

"This is hoping to put us on a regional, state, nation and international level to really promote the region, the producers that are here, and the innovative technologies that they are putting in place to produce the commodities that are being produced world wide,” Ms Grima said.

"We like to claim that we can supply the entire meal and indeed the entire alphabet when it comes to commodities and varieties - there's no other region like ours.

Ms Grima said BFVG wanted to see the region's many farming families remain in the industry.

"We are a bit of a hidden gem,” she said.

"I think a lot of people in our own region aren't aware of what we produce, so that's one of our roles we have in advocating for the commodities ... and the people.

"The people are the backbone of the industry.”