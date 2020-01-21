Video shows Kyogle man speaking of ‘castrating’ cops

AN EXPLOSIVE Facebook Live video has been played at the trial of a Northern Rivers man accused of inciting people to kill police in which he speaks of "castrating", "ambushing" and "hobbling" officers.

Keith Knights, 39, from Eden Creek near Kyogle, is on trial at the NSW District Court in Sydney charged with soliciting, encouraging or persuading a person to murder a police officer and sending a document threatening death or actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

The charges, which Mr Knights is fighting, centre largely around a 40-minute video he published on the popular social media platform in 2017.

On Tuesday, the court was played the Facebook Live video that captures Mr Knights' monologue on camera as he walks through bushland.

In the video, Mr Knights claims that NSW police made his life a "f--king hell" ever since he witnessed a drug deal at a private property in Queensland involving "high-ranking" police officers.

Mr Knights, in the video, claims to have been in a tree in a forest when he saw three or four police cars "rock up" at the property, before witnessing uniformed police exchange a bag of "powdery substance" with a group of youths.

"A drug deal kind of thing, I witnessed that," he alleges on the video.

After that, Mr Knights claims in the video that he was threatened, "falsely prosecuted" and "stitched up on a number of charges".

"Corruption goes right up to Lismore area command level," he says.

The video also airs Mr Knights' claims that police officers force "young kids" to deal drugs "under threat of themselves or their family being incarcerated".

"You got to make drugs for us is what the cops say, otherwise you go to jail," Mr Knights alleges.

Towards the end of the video, Mr Knights says it's time to "rise up" against "local thugs wearing police uniforms".

"It's time to play these f--kers at their own game," he says.

"You have every right as free citizens to ambush them and to kill them ... but don't do it in a way that endangers you or your family.

"It's time to hobble these arseholes … I'm ready to mount an attack."

Before signing off, he says "it's time to castrate some pigs".

Mr Knights, wearing prison greens and sporting a bushy beard, showed no emotion in the dock as the video was played.

The trial before Judge Warwick Hunt continues.