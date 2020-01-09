Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 6:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Decline in Paradise Dam Caravan Park numbers

        premium_icon Decline in Paradise Dam Caravan Park numbers

        News “We’re still pretty well a great caravan park, and we’ve got plenty of water for any of the water sports they want to do.”

        Bail denied after man allegedly cut disabled neighbours’ neck

        premium_icon Bail denied after man allegedly cut disabled neighbours’...

        News A man was denied bail for allegedly holding a knife to neighbour

        Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        premium_icon Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        Business Serious concerns emerge about the behaviour of Harris Scarfe owners.

        ‘You haven’t got a choice’: Dairy farmer’s drought struggles

        premium_icon ‘You haven’t got a choice’: Dairy farmer’s drought struggles

        News A Miriam Vale dairy farmer of 56 years says he has never seen the town the way it...