Videos provide families with an insight into autism

HELPING HAND: Early intervention is made easier through the new video resource.

PARENTS and carers in Bundaberg with a young child navigating an autism diagnosis can now access a video series to learn more about early intervention.

In the video resource Autism: The Early Years, launched by AEIOU Foundation, families will hear from trans-disciplinary therapy and research experts as well as parents who have a child who has benefited from an evidence-based program.

AEIOU Bundaberg centre manager Kerri-Leigh Bacelar said the videos covered nine topics most frequently encountered by the early intervention provider.

"Seeking an autism diagnosis can naturally be a very daunting time for families, so it's vital they feel well supported," she said.

"There will inevitably be many questions and the process of starting to research can at times be overwhelming.

"We're trying to help these families feel more informed and in control by giving them a trusted place to turn to for answers."

Ms Bacelar said the videos covered three key themes of family, behaviour and communication, and were based around the evidence-based principles on which AEIOU's program is built.

"Each day, our team works closely with inspirational children and families to develop vital life skills and equip them with the strategies and tools to achieve optimal lifelong outcomes," she said.

See the videos at aeiou.org.au/ autism-the-early-years.