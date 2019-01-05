WATCH: Adorable two-year-old's first rodeo ride

WILD RIDE: James Bowen, 2, wanted to be like his brother Ryan, 8, so he was allowed to get into the rodeo ring early with his trusty toy cow.

WILD RIDE: James Bowen, 2, wanted to be like his brother Ryan, 8, so he was allowed to get into the rodeo ring early with his trusty toy cow. Marc Stapelberg

TWO-year-old James Bowen became an internet sensation when he rode his toy bull at Mataranka Rodeo in Katherine North Territory two months ago.

Too young to compete on live animals just yet, James was desperate to get out there and follow in his bull-riding older brother's footsteps.

The video of James' efforts in the rodeo has been viewed on Facebook around 245,000 times, with more than 4000 shares.

The Bowen family was born and raised in Casino but moved to the Northern Territory six years ago.

Mother Breanna Bowen said they contacted the organisers about their son doing an exhibition buck out.

"They got the toys earlier from their grandfather so they've been practising at home a lot out of their shoot and the organisers were on board.

"James bucked out and not many people had any idea what was going to happen and the video has gone a bit viral. It was not expected at all but he is like 'Show me my video', he loves it."

James said he cant wait to ride the real thing and wants to be better than his seven-year-old brother, Ryan who said he was proud of his little brother because "he's never ridden a bull in front of lots of people".

"I cheered... 'Oh God that's my brother'."

Mrs Bowen said her son's grew up watching the Professional Bull Riders with their father rather than cartoons.

"Then the older brother started getting involved and James has come along to the rodeos," she said.

"In the Northern Territory they have a junior rodeo circuit so from five up they can ride.

"James has been wanting to ride all this season so he's only got another two rodeo seasons to wait before he can.

"They all love it."

The Bowen's were visiting family in Casino when organisers from NCMC Casino Beef Week wanted to meet them.

A spokeswoman for Beef Week 2019 said there are a number of new events in the planning stages for this year's event which will be announced in the coming months.

"We'll continue to hold people's favourites including Cow Pat Lotto, Breakfast with the Butchers, the Fashion Parade and the Rural Ladies High Tea."

The theme will be announced next month.