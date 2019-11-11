Video of the Bundaberg Remembrance Day service

FOR a minute there was silence but the bugle, the wind, and the chimes of the post office clock counting to eleven.

More than 150 people attended the Bundaberg Remembrance Day service held at Anzac Park, including veterans, their families, local politicians, and primary school students from St Joseph's School.

Wreaths were laid by community representatives including Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, State MP David Batt, and RSL sub-branch secretary Dannielle Brearley, listened to Bundaberg Municipal Band bugler Arron Hunter and sang the Australian National Anthem.

Wreath-laying at Remembrance Day: Wreath-laying at Remembrance Day, Bundaberg 2019.

Reverend Andrew Schmidt offered a prayer in remembrance of the courage and sacrifice made by those who sacrificed their lives, and quoted John 14:27, James 3:17-18, and 1 John 1:5 in his biblical reading.

The Bundaberg RSL sub-branch president Joe Ellul recognised special guests including serving and ex-service personnel, cadets, reservists, and the 9RAR.

"The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month attained a special significance in the post-war years," Mr Ellul said.

"The moment when hostilities ceased on the Western Front became universally associated with the remembrance of those who had died in the war.

"We also remember the men and women taking part and risking their lives in all the countries, where our forces have been, and are, presently involved."

Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt places a wreath at the Anzac Park memorial.

Among the attendees was Royal Australian Navy veteran Bill Lawrence, who served for 20 years.

He left Bundaberg for military training in Western Australia before he turned 16 and served in the Indonesian and Malaysian conflict in the 1960s.

Mr Lawrence sang the national anthem loud and proudly, remembering his own family who died in service overseas.

"We owe them a great depth of gratitude," he said.

Attendee Ron Walsh, spotted packing chairs following the service, is another who served for 20 years, having been in the Australian Army Reserve.

He had trained in preparation for the Vietnam War in case more soldiers were needed to be deployed.

Remembrance Day - minute's silence : A minute's silence is observed during Remembrance Day in Bundaberg.

Remembrance Day was important, he said.

"I respect the people who have died for us and I hope it continues forever and a day for the veterans themselves," Mr Walsh said.

Also among the crowd was Paul Roberts, who served 15 years in the navy.

The last ship that Mr Roberts served on was the HMAS Tobruk in 1992-93, which was scuttled last year to become a local tourist dive site.

Attendee Diane Campbell said she attended the service because her father, partner, and daughter served in the military.

"I remember not only my family but the other families too," she said.

The Remembrance Day luncheon was held at the Bundaberg Services Club following the service. There had been 145 bookings for the luncheon.