Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTER: Fred Brophy and barmaid Kiley Dean are on the challengers' platform.
FIGHTER: Fred Brophy and barmaid Kiley Dean are on the challengers' platform. "When I stood on that platform it suddenly became real that it would happen shortly,” she said. Chris Burns
Boxing

Video of a barmaid taking on the Beaver

Chris Burns
by
23rd Jul 2019 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIGHTHOUSE Hotel barmaid Kiley Dean pulled up well against Fred Brophy fighter Beaver on Saturday night, but two days later she could barely move a muscle.

Dean had the crowd's support when she endured three rounds and drew against Beaver, who had the weight and experience advantages.

Referee Fred Brophy's decision to draw the match annoyed Beaver, who had returned to the boxing troupe circuit after almost a year.

She travelled from the Gulf of Carpentaria where she had been a youth worker in an indigenous community to fight in Burnett Heads.

But she did not consider the fight to be a loss.

"I've had 208 fights and I've only lost one,” she said shortly after the match.

"She (Ms Dean) did well to get up at the end.

"At the end of the day it's our opponents that make the fights.”

Ms Dean said she "gave it her all” but found it difficult to break through Beaver's defence.

"It was pretty hard to get through that wall, I'm telling you right now,” she said.

"It just got to the point in the third round when it was nearly all over, I don't think I could have gone any more.

"When I woke up on the Sunday morning my arms were like jelly.

"She cracked me a good one in the ribs, I got a couple of blows to the head.”

But Ms Dean would fight again if given the chance. "I'm so glad I did it. I wouldn't change it for the world.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man caught in bikie sting charged over Bundy armed robbery

    premium_icon Man caught in bikie sting charged over Bundy armed robbery

    News ONE of two men accused of robbing a Bundaberg man who had gone to meet a woman he met on Facebook was an unexpected arrest during a major police operation.

    Bundy business owner's credit card fraud warning

    premium_icon Bundy business owner's credit card fraud warning

    Business Residents urged to be on the lookout for dodgy card scam

    VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    Property Readers nominated 52 favourites and we're looking for the number one

    'Forgotten' knife lands man in court

    premium_icon 'Forgotten' knife lands man in court

    Crime The young man said he'd forgotten to remove the knife