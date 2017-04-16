VIDEO: Meteorite or Easter miracle over Bundy?

BUNDABERG woman Zoie Williams not only witnessed something unusual in Bundaberg's skies, she caught it on video.

Ms Williams was having a coffee around 6am today when she saw the slow-moving object at Millbank.

"I was looking at a male dove on the power lines doing a dance for a female dove when I noticed the asteroid," she said.

"Instantly I turned to my son Steven and pointed in excitement.

"We both turned to one another and in a moment we cuddled and wished each other a happy Easter, what a special day for us both."

Ms Williams said she was curious as to whether anyone else had seen the object.

"My son and I will never forget it," she said.

