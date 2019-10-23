Menu
Cr Wayne Honor, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Helen Blackburn.
Video: Mayor’s dam petition gains 544 signatures overnight

Chris Burns
23rd Oct 2019 10:00 AM
BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is delighted with the overnight reaction of his parliamentary petition, which so far has collected 544 signatures.

The petition seeks a replacement to the damaged Paradise Dam to ensure water security for the region, as well as the public release of the dam’s technical report.

The report is expected to reveal the reasons behind expert advice that leads to the reduction of the dam’s spillway by five metres.

Yesterday the mayor sought Bundaberg Regional councillors’ approval to submit his petition to the Queensland Parliament, and they all supported it.

After the meeting Cr Dempsey sought public support through media and by releasing a video on his Facebook account.

The video had a strong reaction with 120 shares within 15 hours after posting it.

“Removing water steals from our future generations,” he said.

“No explanation has been provided why the technical reports cannot be released.

“The community has a right to know how and why they’re at risk and what options are to repair the dam.”

Petitioners can only sign the parliamentary petition once, which is limited to Queensland voters, residents or citizens.

The petition closes on February 2, 2020.

To sign the petition go to https://bit.ly/2BD01TD

