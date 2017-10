A MAN was stranded in the ocean for 11 hours after his boat capsized about midnight on Saturday.

The man was rescued from the water by Hervey Bay Water Police Sunday morning..

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was tasked to a search and rescue mission in response to an emergency beacon alert off the coast of Bundaberg.

Emergency crews were only able to reach him by 11am, forcing him to tread water through the night.