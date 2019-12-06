Man found three days after serious assault

A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.

Police have released images of a black van thought to be linked to a serious incident that left a man with severe brain injuries.

The 47-year-old man was found unconscious near a van in bushland off Morayfield Rd around 4pm June 19 this year.

Police believe he was left with severe brain injuries after being seriously assaulted three days earlier.

The 47-year-old man was last seen on June 16 leaving Hargrave St, Morayfield and entered the bushland sometime between then and June 19.

He was travelling in a black 1999 Mercedes Benz van with Queensland registration plates MOT37.

Please contact police if you saw the van.