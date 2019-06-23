VIDEO: Man captures 'rogue meteor' near Wallaville

IF YOU saw the bright fireball that lit up our skies on Saturday night then you probably experienced a once-in-a-lifetime event.

That's according to Australasian Science Magazine writer and publicist David Reneke.

"It's a fireball probably, a week or two back there were plenty seen over Victoria and South Australia," he said.

"In the last month we've seen several over different states."

A fireball, he explains, is a type of meteor that's about the size of a baseball.

They tend to come in sideways rather than straight and start to melt.

"They get so hot they simply explode," Mr Reneke said.

An explosion is how a local man described the heavenly phenomenon when he caught it on his car's dashcam near Wallaville.

Nate Rieck captured this fireball near Wallaville. Contributed

"It finished with what could be described as an explosion," Nate Rieck said.

Mr Rieck said the sheer brightness of the light wasn't anywhere near as stunning in his footage.

It's a brightness Mr Reneke describes as "startling".

"You'll probably never see another one in your lifetime unless you spend a lot of time outdoors," he said.

"We are in a meteor shower period and I'd say this is a rogue meteor called a fireball."

The June Bootids, as they are widely know, start in late June and go through to early July, but Mr Reneke said people should remember the earth is constantly being bombarded by trillions of space rocks, we just don't see them.

"Every day we get hit by hundreds of tonnes of debris, 99.9 per cent burn up in the atmosphere," he said.

Mr Reneke said it only took two asteroids to collide in space to cause trillions of grains of space sand.

"Some of the dust you see on your car if you leave it outside for two days would probably be some of it," he said.

Mr Reneke said roofs of homes were also littered with tiny bits of space rock and they could sometimes be discovered by checking the bottoms of drain pipes with a magnet.

"Most of us don't know about it because it's daytime," he said.

"And people spend a lot of time indoors and if they're walking around at night they're looking where they're walking, not at the sky."