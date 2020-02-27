Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Aerial footage of how the Gympie region has thrived
News

VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

Philippe Coquerand
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT a difference two months of rainfall can make to the countryside of the Gympie region.

On November 26, last year Gympie region residents were struggling through drought conditions with muted hope of receiving any decent rain before April.

Aerial footage of a tinder dry Pie Creek as you enter the township from Eel Creek Road (left) which was taken on November 26, 2019 and a very lush green Pie Creek (right) taken on February 22, 2020. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Aerial footage of a tinder dry Pie Creek as you enter the township from Eel Creek Road (left) which was taken on November 26, 2019 and a very lush green Pie Creek (right) taken on February 22, 2020. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Drone footage from last November shows most of the region was tinder dry.

This all changed once the rain started falling in patches, with big falls in some areas and even flash flooding.

Aerial footage captured by drone of the Kilkivan township in tinder dry conditions (left) from the caravan park and how three months later Kilkivan has lush green grass captured on February 22, 2020 (right). Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Aerial footage captured by drone of the Kilkivan township in tinder dry conditions (left) from the caravan park and how three months later Kilkivan has lush green grass captured on February 22, 2020 (right). Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Last weekend, Gympie Times reporter Phil Coquerand captured the rejuvenated countryside at Glastonbury, Widgee, Lower Wonga, Kilkivan and Curra with a drone.

Drone footage taken outside the Glastonbury Hall shows tinder dry conditions (left) and lush green grass three months later (right.) Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Drone footage taken outside the Glastonbury Hall shows tinder dry conditions (left) and lush green grass three months later (right.) Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Though more rain is still needed, many pastures have returned and dams once dry now have some water in them. The Bureau is also predicting some potentially good falls for parts of the region over the next few days.

Aerial footage on Cliff Jones Road, Curra (left) showing tinder dry conditions in November 26, 2019 and (right) taken on February 22, 2020 with a bit more greenery after a month of rainfall. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Aerial footage on Cliff Jones Road, Curra (left) showing tinder dry conditions in November 26, 2019 and (right) taken on February 22, 2020 with a bit more greenery after a month of rainfall. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
aerial footage aerial footage gympie drone footage gympie drone photos gympie drought
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News IN RECENT years, papers in the Wide Bay have covered some disturbing cases of men in court over child porn.

        • 27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        premium_icon Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        News CANE growers finally have some positive news, even if it’s just for the short term...

        • 27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Project promotes healthy landcare

        premium_icon Project promotes healthy landcare

        News A MONTO woman has been selected to participate in a project that will benefit...

        • 27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        premium_icon Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        News Alleged Brown stared at hairdresser neighbour and another woman

        • 27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM