Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

VIDEO: Horses pull semi-trailer up ice-covered hill
Offbeat

VIDEO: Horses pull semi-trailer up ice-covered hill

by Craig Helgeson via Storyful
10th Dec 2018 1:00 PM

A PAIR of hardy Belgian draft horses pulled a semi-truck and trailer up Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger's steep and icy driveway in south Minnesota on December 5, after the truck got in a bit of trouble trying to make the journey.

The owner of the semi, Craig Helgeson, stepped out and let driver Josie Swartzentruber take over as Jacob's team of Belgian horses helped get both semi and trailer up the hill.

Another video shared by Lizzie Hershberger shows the team making it to the top. Speaking to Storyful, Lizzie Hershberger said that she and her husband grew up around horses.

She said these Belgian horses, owned by Jacob, were bred and trained for such work and were unharmed.

She said that while the horses regularly pull heavy loads, a semi-trailer was a first for them.

Credit: Craig Helgeson via Storyful

A PAIR of hardy Belgian draft horses pulled a semi-truck and trailer up Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger’s steep and icy driveway
A PAIR of hardy Belgian draft horses pulled a semi-truck and trailer up Lizzie and Jacob Hershberger’s steep and icy driveway Craig Helgeson via Storyful
editors picks horses viral video
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Plans for sand quarry revealed

    premium_icon Plans for sand quarry revealed

    Business A QUARRIED area along the Kolan River could soon be re-established.

    Cyclone could bring rain to southeast

    Cyclone could bring rain to southeast

    News “It could potentially come back as Owen mark II."

    Fire probe: What does Premier have to hide?

    premium_icon Fire probe: What does Premier have to hide?

    Opinion Farmers and landholders want answers

    Rental market heating up for Bundy

    premium_icon Rental market heating up for Bundy

    Property Things are on the up for investors - not for renters

    Local Partners