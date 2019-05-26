VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

SOLE SURVIVOR: Kate Sawrey and her duck named 'Daffy' at the Gympie Pines Golf Course on Sunday.

DAFFY the duck is having a 'quacker' of a time at the Gympie Pines Golf Club and you could say she's turning heads where-ever she goes.

Junior golfers with Daffy the duck on Sunday. Philippe Coquerand

At just eight-weeks-old, Daffy a Muscovy duck was the sole survivor of its clan after a group of ducks had a fight and killed all the other eggs.

Gympie Pines Golf Course manager Kate Sawrey said she put the egg in a cloth and the very next day it hatched.

"... I thought, oh god, what do I do now, so she's been coming to work and she's got her own cage and she goes to play golf and will travel with me on the golf buggy," Mrs Sawrey said.

"Daffy will check out the golf course every morning and she loves sitting in the buggy and driving around. She's really good with everybody and whenever we have golfers arriving, she will be there to greet them."

Kate Sawrey and Daffy the duck in the golf buggy. Philippe Coquerand

Mrs Sawrey said Daffy is quite obedient and will follow her where-ever she goes.

"Daffy just thought I was her mother," she said.

"I was the first thing she saw so I think it's based on instinct. I don't think she realises she is a duck.

"Some of the veterans were funny and would say '... bloody duck, bloody duck' ... 'come here... come here', and so they love her. And they would say ' you look after that, and we'll look after Daff, she'll be right."

Daffy the duck enjoying herself on the golf course. Philippe Coquerand

Every Sunday the junior golfers have a training day free of charge at the golf course and they were completely besotted with Daff.

"They will pick Daff up and give her a big cuddle, they love having her around," she said.