VIDEO: Gear moves in to start demolishing the Federal

PART of the Federal Backpackers is expected to be demolished this afternoon as structural engineers deem the building too unsafe for fire investigators to enter.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Area Commander John Pappas said throughout the past 24 hours fire investigation team had been working alongside police, the Bundaberg Regional Council and structural engineers to determine the fate of the Federal Backpackers.

With the structural integrity of the building "challenged", Mr Pappas said part demolition was likely to be undertaken on the façade of the building this afternoon to make the area safe.

Demolition gear moves in: Gear moves in to start making the Federal Backpackers building more safe.

Due to the age and makeup of the building with timber beams, Mr Pappas said the structure had been weakened by the fire.

"The front façade is no longer tied into the rest of the building in a safe way, as such unfortunately if we have a strong wind or vibration there's potential for the façade to come down," he said.

"In order to make that area safe, demolition of that area is the safest option."

Demolition gear moves in.

He said due to the nature of the debris, crews couldn't cool down the smouldering hot spots.

Mr Pappas is believed that a specialist excavator was en-route and will be used to push the side wall in and the front façade to remove the hazard.

"It is the intent of the demolition crew, to make the area safe in the safest way as possible, I believe that involves pushing the façade into the building as opposed out onto the road, potentially damaging the road and exposing others to risk of the falling debris," he said.

Demolition gear moves in.

"These decisions aren't something that are rushed, we appreciate the façade is part of the history of Bundaberg but in reality, there is a danger to the community.

"We cannot open the road until the façade has been removed and unfortunately it's a decision that we've had to make today."

He said it was disappointing to see the building have to come down, but the safety of the community is "paramount".

The main street is expected to be closed for the rest of today and for some time tomorrow.