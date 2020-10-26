VIDEO: Farms turned white as storms wreak havoc in Eidsvold

"Kerwee" near Eidsvold was turned white with hail

THE last seven days of weather brought smiles to the faces of North Burnett locals, as thunderstorms and hailstorms provided long-awaited drought relief.

Beef Producer Trudie Payne said their property between Eidsvold and Mount Perry received a "beautiful" 50mm of rain since Wednesday and a "massive" hailstorm on Thursday afternoon.

"Lots of golf ball size hail and lasted for over half an hour," Mrs Payne said.

"We received 23mm of rain that afternoon, but our rain gauge was smashed so there was more."

The property called "Kerwee", located 2hrs west of Bundaberg was coated in hailstones. Supplied: Trudie Payne

Mrs Payne said they were fortunate to be left with little damage from the storm.

"A smashed window on our carport and the kid's cubby roof was damaged," she said.

"Thankfully no damage to our solar panels on our stock bores."

Bronte and Mitch Payne collecting hail in their garden after the storm. (Supplied: Trudie Payne)

Mrs Payne and her husband Liam Payne have been feeding their cattle for two years now and say the rain is a blessing.

"Hopefully there is a lot more to come and everyone gets some," Mrs Payne said.

Another Eidsvold local, Hinke Johnson said their property saw the "fierce" hailstorms on Thursday as well, but the strong winds did more damage.

"[The wind] blew a heavy grain feeder bin completely upside down, blew sheets of iron off sheds and most of the creek crossings need to be repaired again with the sudden onrush along McCord Creek," Mrs Johnson said.

Mrs Johnson said the damage is nothing to whine about and they're used to coping with this on their farm, from previous years.

"This is how it used to be every October years ago, so we're glad to see October storms back, bringing us rain again," she said.

Golf ball sized hailstones fell at another property in Eidsvold. (Supplied: Sharon Pointon)

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said the "active" week of rainfall and storms resulted in Ban Ban and Monto receiving close to 60mm total.

"We have quite a decent amount of surface moisture being driven by a surface trough moving through Queensland, dragging that moisture into the region," Mr Thompson said.

"As well as quite a complex upper low-pressure system that's been sitting over New South Wales for the last couple of days."

The combination of the two factors has been causing the recent storm activity and it doesn't appear to be subsiding just yet.

"Today there is a low medium chance of showers and storms through the area which is something to watch out for this afternoon," he said.

"Then, Tuesday and Wednesday both look like active storm days that we do often see in South East Queensland at this time of year."

The BOM have warning southeast Queenslanders some wild weather may be headed their way. Photo/BOM

Mr Thompson said he wouldn't be surprised if there are more severe weather warnings over the next three days.

"We do ask people over the next three or four days to really keep an eye out for thunderstorm warnings because there is a potential for severe thunderstorms," he said.