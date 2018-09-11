Menu
VIDEO: Explosions from Mexico volcano captured

Rae Wilson
by
11th Sep 2018 9:10 AM

SEVERAL explosions were observed at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico over the weekend.

A total of eight explosions were reported followed by 279 low-intensity exhalations on September 9.

Mexico's National Centre for Prevention of Disasters urged nearby residents not to approach the area due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.

 

