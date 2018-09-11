VIDEO: Explosions from Mexico volcano captured
SEVERAL explosions were observed at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico over the weekend.
A total of eight explosions were reported followed by 279 low-intensity exhalations on September 9.
Mexico's National Centre for Prevention of Disasters urged nearby residents not to approach the area due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.
Gracias a @webcamsdemexico por la imagen que nos permite ver la actividad del Volcán #Popocatépetl precaucion ante la posible caída de ceniza seguimos en #AmarilloFase2 https://t.co/3xg6aUfVh6— Luis Felipe Puente (@LUISFELIPE_P) September 8, 2018