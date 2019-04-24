Menu
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
VIDEO: Driver collects ticket machine instead of a ticket

Alexia Austin
by
24th Apr 2019

EVERYONE has had a moment where, misjudging the drive-in, they have found themselves too close or too far away from a parking ticket dispenser.

However, when this unlucky duo entered the Grand Central car park at the start of the month, they managed to collect the ticket machine instead of the ticket.

Unfortunately for them, the incident was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle behind and posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia - the video receiving more than 170,000 views in four days. 

"I hate leaning out to grab the ticket but this is a bit much," the post read.

Many in the comments were quick to point out the irony of an advert displayed to the left of the entrance, which read You Can't Unsee This. 

It appears the driver was left unscathed, although the same can't be said for the ticket dispenser.

