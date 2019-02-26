VIDEO: Disgusting actions by teens caught on CCTV

DISGUSTING behaviour has been caught on CCTV as a teenage boy throws a glass bottle at a group of women staying at a backpackers in Bundaberg.

In the video, which was posted on the Bundaberg Crime Watch Facebook page, three boys can be seen walking on the road not far behind a group of girls as they enter what is believed to be North Bundaberg Backpackers.

The girls enter the accommodation gates before one of the boys walks up and peaks over the fence he then continues walking.

The girls making their way to their rooms before the bottle is thrown from over the fence. Facebook

The footage changes to another angle as the girls make their way to their rooms and a glass bottle is hurled over the fence towards them.

Luckily, the bottle misses the girls and smashes on the ground, causing the group to look back as the boys come into view of the camera on the other side of the fence, with one of them running ahead.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb confirmed they had received the footage but no official complaints were submitted.

fg Contributed

She said "whilst it would be nice to talk about the behaviour" the boys had not committed an offence.

Concerned residents said the actions by the boys were unacceptable, with some placing the blame on parenting.

"Wow this is how they treat young lady's now... what's their behaviour going to be like when they are grown men" and "Great parenting skills" were among some of the comments made on social media.