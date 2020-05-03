Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexander ‘Junior’ McBrine celebrates his remarkable catch.
Alexander ‘Junior’ McBrine celebrates his remarkable catch.
Cricket

Cricketer drops sitter then takes unreal catch next ball

by Jon Anderson
3rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Alexander "Junior" McBrine is still trying to work out what all the fuss is about, given his best cricket was played 30 odd years ago when he was an Irish international all-rounder.

McBrine played 35 times for his country as a right-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner, his twin brother James and son Andy also played for Ireland.

Now, well past his peak, "Junior" has become a global sensation due to a match that was played four years ago, but one that perfectly highlighted what a funny game cricket can be.

Fielding in first slip for Donemana to the bowling of Imran Butt, "Junior" put down an absolute sitter when Coleraine batsman Scott Campbell edged. The very next ball Campbell edged Butt again, this time resulting in a blinder as "Junior" dived low to his right.

 

 

"The reaction has taken me by surprise and I wouldn't say it was one of my best catches. I knew the video existed and I saw it a couple of days after that game, which we ended up winning comfortably," McBrine, 56, said.

"But it's nice for people to have something to look at for the moment. I must say thanks to Piers Morgan."

Morgan recently retweeted the catch and it was shown on the Good Morning program in England.

Originally published as Video: Cricketer drops sitter then takes unreal catch next ball

More Stories

alexander mcbrine cricket ireland cricket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New COVID case in state as restrictions ease today

        New COVID case in state as restrictions ease today

        News Queensland Health is contacting persons on a Qantas flight after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

        Super brewery becomes future brewery with plans put on ice

        premium_icon Super brewery becomes future brewery with plans put on ice

        News The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ “Future Brewery” development will remain on paper for...

        No time like the present to show your appreciation

        premium_icon No time like the present to show your appreciation

        News ONLY the best things come in threes, which is why a trio of local businesses have...

        Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

        premium_icon Publicans raise glass to community during pandemic

        News The South Kolan Hotel Motel publicans are raising a glass to the community for...