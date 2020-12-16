Menu
Bird's crazy antics make woman a social media star

by Raphaella Saroukos
16th Dec 2020 6:06 PM
VIDEO of a woman being swooped by a peewee at Darwin Waterfront has gone viral on sensational social media platform TikTok.

The clip posted by user @myersquatss - understood to be filmed either in 2019 or early 2020 - shows a woman walking then running across the lawns of the Waterfront.

A caption in the first part of the video reads 'My Scottish friend didn't believe me when I told her the birds in Australia attack you', before the clip takes a hazardous turn.

The woman then ducks when a peewee attempts to swipe her head, and tries a zig-zag manoeuvre to escape the talons of the beast.

She runs through multiple trees before darting to the wave lagoon. In the background a woman is heard laughing maniacally.

The video was posted to TikTok earlier this week and has been viewed more than 440,000 times, with more than 51,000 likes.

It also boasts more than 800 comments.

"Doesn't everything in Australia attack you?" wrote @sharonclarke87.

"If the animals aren't attacking you, you're not in Australia," wrote @brians_theory.

"I got a free ear piercing once from those birds, they have no mercy," wrote basko_19.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as VIDEO: Clip of woman being swooped at Waterfront goes viral

tiktok wildlife

