VIDEO: CCTV captures moment bike and car crash

CCTV footage has captured the moment a car and motorbike collided on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bourbong St at 1.30 after a motorbike crashed into another car.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan of Bundaberg Police said three vehicles were involved in the incident.

"One of the vehicles turned out of the carpark and tried to change lanes before clipping the motorbike," she said.

"The motorcyclist slid across the road hitting another car which was not damaged."

QAS took one person to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.