Tourists’ frantic escape from monster wave

THIS takes running for your life to a whole new - and very slippery - level.

A large wave caused by a chunk of ice falling off a glacier has been caught on camera in Iceland.

The moment the ice breaks off - known as glacier calving - caused a large splash into the water below, but the seconds that followed caused a moment of panic for 14 tourists.

The video shows the glacier collapse causes a wave.

After the ice fell into the water, tourists visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, who were accompanied by an expert guide, run to safety as a large wave approaches the shore.

The video, which was posted to YouTube on Tuesday, was taken on Sunday.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the ordeal, narrowly escaping the set of waves.

According to website Iceland Monitor, Stephen Mantler, who works for the travel company Háfjall, captured the footage, admittingsuch large waves are a rare occurrence in the lagoon.

"They were not scared but rather very excited," he remarked of the tourists.

Glacier calving is an attraction for tourists in Iceland, and Háfjall frequently takes groups to areas where it often occurs.

However, this particular incident prompted Icelandic politician Ari Trausti Guðmundsson to reiterate the importance of observing safely.