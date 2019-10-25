Menu
Pets & Animals

‘Oh no, Benny!’ Dog owner’s despair as croc kills his dog

by Daniel Bateman
25th Oct 2019 4:43 PM
A DOG owner has been caught on camera crying out in despair after his pet was suddenly snatched by an enormous crocodile on the edge of a Far Northern river.

The Aurukun Indigenous Knowledge Centre posted a video on social media this week of a large saltwater croc attacking one of three dogs playing around near the banks of the Watson River, which flows past the western Cape community.

The incident occurred last Saturday, while the owner was understood to be visiting family in Aurukun.

Screenshot from video of crocodile taking a dog at Watson River, Aurukun. CREDIT: Aurukun Indigenous Knowledge Centre
He can be heard crying out "oh no, Benny" the split second after his dog disappeared underwater in the jaws of the apex predator, then racing over to get his remaining pets away from the water.

Centre co-ordinator Noel Waterman said the video served as a warning to those venturing close to the rivers edge, especially at high tide.

"Crocs seem to be more camouflaged at this time," he said.

The knowledge centre operates a project aimed at sharing Wik traditional language and culture from the Aurukun region, through local videos and photographs.

