VIDEO, PHOTOS: Cane2Coral a big success in 10th year

THE tenth anniversary of the Bundaberg Cane2Coral fun run passed by today.

Around 1800 participants and 200 volunteer staff made this year one of the finest yet.

President of Cane2Coral Jason Pascoe said the weather for the event was perfect.

"The ocean views today have been spectacular," Mr Pascoe said.

There have been over 20,000 participants in the event over the last 10 years, raising over half a million for local community and charity groups.

One in four participants have consistently come from out of the 4670 postcode since the event began.

Mr Pascoe said the reason people came from out of town to participate was because the volunteers were "just so friendly" and Bundaberg being very scenic.

"A huge shout-out to our Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club," Mr Pascoe said.

While the event takes 12 months to organise, Mr Pascoe said the results were well worth it.

Bundaberg Sugar was the biggest team with 144 participants, Shalom College the biggest school with 93 and the Parkrunners the biggest community group with 90.

David Griniti, winner of the 21 KM run. Brian Cassidy

The previous record for the 21.2km male was set by Paul Tucker in 2013 at 1:16:57, though was bested this year by David Crinti setting a new record of 1:12:37.

An incredible feat, particularly when finding the average speed set by Mr Crinti was nearly 18 km/h for that length of time, or an average pace of 3:26 per kilometre.

The female runners were no less impressive, with Kirra Seidel the first woman to cross the line of the half marathon at 1:23:24 with an average pace of 3:57 per kilometre.

167 entrants started the half marathon and 159 finished the gruelling race with an average time of 1:57:41.

The turnout for the 10km run was slightly more impressive with nearly 700 entrants beginning the race.

David Wallace won the event for the men and Elke Aulsebrook for the women, posting respective times of 35:48 and 44:21.

By far the most popular event was the 4km run and walk boasting nearly 900 participants, the pace for both men and women being set by the 11-14 year old division.

Joseph Bebendorf and Lizzie Younger set times of 13:56 and 15:19 respectively.

The funds raised by this event have historically been fed back into local charities and community groups including the Surf Life Saving Club, Bargara Lions, Bundaberg Cancer Support group, Rotary, Ronald McDonald House and various schools.

Mr Pascoe said the event was a good way to give back to the community.