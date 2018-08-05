VIDEO: Bundy kids do the cutest floss dance ever

FLOSS DANCE: Students from Bundaberg South State School, St Patrick's Primary School Bundaberg, Albert State School and Bargara State School volunteered as floss dancers alongside both WBHHS school dental van staff, oral health centre staff and their relatives.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service's Oral Health team is using Dental Health Week as an opportunity to remind you to "watch your mouth” - emphasising that good oral hygiene is about more than just brushing your teeth.

And while Dental Health Week runs from today until August 12, it's important we all watch our mouths throughout the year.

WBHHS Acting Oral Health Operations Director Leigh Boyle said one of the key aspects of looking after the whole mouth was flossing, yet nearly 40% of Australians had never flossed or cleaned between their teeth.

Ms Boyle said as part of its effort to promote the importance of flossing during Dental Health Week, WBHHS oral health staff joined with local school children to put together a fun "floss dance” video, promoted on social media.

"Our dental vans are on the front line of promoting good oral hygiene to school children each and every day, so it's great to work with local schools to highlight the importance of flossing,” she said.

WBHHS Floss Dance: Students from Bundaberg South State School, St Patrick’s Primary School Bundaberg, Albert State School and Bargara State School volunteered as floss dancers alongside both WBHHS school dental van staff, oral health centre staff and their relatives.

"The floss dance has become a bit of a social media craze among young people and we thought it would be great to use it to promote the flossing of teeth with local students.

"Hopefully it leads to more children flossing and cleaning between their teeth, and encourage them to pass the message onto their friends and adult relatives.”

Flossing between teeth once-a-day forms one of four key aspects of maintaining good oral health, with the others being:

Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste

Eating a healthy balanced diet and limiting sugar intake

Regularly visiting the dentist for check-ups and preventative treatment

"Most Australians probably think they watch their mouth and practice good hygiene, but the reality is that too many are not fully heeding the message,” Ms Boyle said.

"Australian Dental Association research indicates some 50% only brush their teeth once a day or less, 65% haven't seen a dentist in at least two years, 40% have never flossed in their life and some 73 per cent of 14-18-year-olds are consuming too much sugar.

"Oral hygiene is a really key aspect of a person's health and wellbeing. Not only do you show your smile every day to the rest of the world, but when your mouth is in bad shape it can lead to other physical and mental health issues.

"So we encourage people of all ages to take action by regularly flossing and putting in place other good oral hygiene practices.”

To view the WBHHS Floss Dancers in action go to https://bit.ly/2nbkW9n.