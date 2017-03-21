VIDEO: Bundaberg teen brawl footage goes viral

A FIGHT that took place near a Bundaberg school has gone viral, reaching 41,000 views since it was uploaded on Sunday night.

In the video, multiple punches are thrown in two brawls involving several students before the youths are pulled apart.

Students can be seen punching each other in the head and at one stage a student was punched to the ground before another youth kicked him in the back.

Footage showed adults broke up the fight, in a car park on Mt Perry Rd on a Thursday afternoon two weeks ago.

A spokesman from the Department of Education and Training said all Queensland state schools have a zero tolerance approach to violence and poor behaviour.

"Principals take strong disciplinary action against perpetrators and make no apology for taking a hard line when it comes to the safety and well-being of other students," the spokesman said.

"The students in this video have been dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students.

"Any students involved in the organising, filming or sharing of videos online will also be disciplined.

"Schools look to their communities to lead by example and set high expectations for students in terms of behaviour."

District Crime Prevention coordinator, Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police were made aware of the situation on March 9 and have spoken with both parties and school personnel.

"At this stage a complaint has not been made to police by either party," Snr Const Loftus said.

"As a result, an investigation has not occurred."

While fights and bullying within the school yard isn't new, CQUniversity Clinical Psychology Registrar Doreen Canoy said it was the videoing and publishing on social media platforms that made what could have been a one-off event into something that "could never go away".

"When people watch these videos they don't know the background of what's happened - what they put up with daily, or who they have as a role model," she said.

"There's a number of factors but with young people at school it's generally about how they are perceived by others. If they feel like they've been cornered and have no choice, they will fight."

Ms Canoy said "victims aren't just a victim that day, video allows the trauma to continue", which can impact those involved emotionally and professionally when applying for jobs in the future.

Consequences

WHILE no police investigation is under way for this particular situation, District Crime Prevention coordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said consequences do arise for assault-related offences within school environments and public places.

Snr Const Loftus said provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992 are also considered when young people are involved.

Common charges from Criminal Code Act 1899 include: