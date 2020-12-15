Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Emergency helicopter flying over Main beach, Byron Bay.
News

Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

Javier Encalada
15th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DID you see or hear a helicopter flying over your home this week?

Four helicopters owned by the NSW Rural Fire Service were made available for the NSW State Emergency Service to use this week, in the aftermath of the recent weather system and subsequent floods.

An SES spokesman confirmed four helicopters normally based in Grafton were used.

A Firebird 200 was spotted by visitors and tourists yesterday morning during high tide hovering above Main Beach in Byron Bay.

 

One of the RFS helicopters flying over Main Beach, Byron Bay, on Tuesday morning.
One of the RFS helicopters flying over Main Beach, Byron Bay, on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman said the helicopters had provided invaluable information by completing reconnaissance flights all over the areas affected by flooding in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

"The helicopter crews have gather great information observing the state of roads, confirming what areas are isolated and making sure we have a complete view of the situation," he said.

"The helicopters will be tasked to supporting the SES in this mission until they are released to go back to their regular missions with the RFS."

 

 

This fleet also provided aviation support and gathered vital data through thermal imaging to keep firefighters safe while they combated fires on the North Coast late last year and earlier this year.

More Stories

floods2020 northern rivers weather news nsw rfs nsw ses richmond tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor’s one concern over marina development

        Premium Content Councillor’s one concern over marina development

        News “While there is always a diversity of opinions, generally speaking most residents have accepted the development at this site …”

        • 16th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: When work on Isis Hwy overtaking lane will start

        Premium Content REVEALED: When work on Isis Hwy overtaking lane will start

        News The section of road carries between 4300 and 6600 vehicles a day.

        • 16th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

        Premium Content Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

        News Eight times crimes went down in the carparks of local fast food eateries as heard...

        • 16th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        TAKE A LOOK: Bundy cottage reno complete, taking bookings

        Premium Content TAKE A LOOK: Bundy cottage reno complete, taking bookings

        News As far as cottage restorations go, this one is pretty sweet.

        • 16th Dec 2020 5:00 AM