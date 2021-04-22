Victory make massive coaching announcement

Melbourne Victory has pounced on championship winner Tony Popovic and signed him as coach for the next three seasons.

Popovic replaces Grant Brebner, who was sacked last weekend after Victory's 7-0 loss to Melbourne City.

The 47-year-old has an impressive coaching record with two A-League Premiership titles, the first one in 2012/13 with the Western Sydney Wanderers, and again in 2018/19 with Perth Glory.

Popovic is also the only coach in A-League history to win the AFC Champions League having led the Wanderers to the prestigious title in their first season in the competition.

Victory Chairman, Anthony Di Pietro, said Popovic, who will take over in July, brought extensive coaching experience and a record of success to Melbourne Victory.

"He is a proven head coach who is strong and clear in his approach and we are confident that he is the right man to take our football program forward," Di Pietro said.

"Tony will formally take over as A-League head coach of Melbourne Victory in July and will oversee the entire A-League program. As with all our head coaches, Tony will be given the imprimatur to review and build his team, both on and off the field.

"Tony will be taking a keen interest in our current roster and structure over the next six weeks and looking at what he needs to build a successful team going forward."

Popovic was sacked from Greek club Xanthi FC earlier this year having joined the club from Perth Glory.

He said he was excited to back in the A-League.

"I am very proud and excited to be appointed head coach of Melbourne Victory starting next season," Popovic said.

"I have watched the club from afar as a player and a coach. Melbourne Victory is a proud club renowned throughout the A-League for its strong culture and its passionate member and fan base.

"I'm really looking forward to being part of it and being appointed head coach is a great honour for me. I know there's plenty of hard work ahead as we build towards the next phase of success at the club.

"I look forward to meeting everyone soon and I can't wait to get started."

Originally published as Victory make massive coaching announcement