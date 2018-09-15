Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Victoria Police officer has died after his motorbike was hit by a car. Picture: AAP
A Victoria Police officer has died after his motorbike was hit by a car. Picture: AAP
News

Victorian cop killed in tragic crash

15th Sep 2018 2:50 AM

A POLICEMAN has died after the motorbike he was riding was hit by a car in Victoria.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taking part in the Wall to Wall charity ride this afternoon when the incident occurred.

In a statement, Victoria Police said a car travelling on the Princes Highway in Orbost in the state's Gippsland region veered onto the wrong side of the road and struck the motorbike at about 2.20pm.

The man, a serving member of the police force, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the smash.

The driver is assisting police with their injuries and suffered only minor injuries.

"Sadly, one of our own has died in a fatal collision near Orbost this afternoon," Victoria Police tweeted.

The Wall to Wall ride is a charity tribute honouring the services and sacrifices of law enforcement officers who have died.

charity ride death editors picks police victoria

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    premium_icon REVEALED: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    News AN eight-year-old girl has died in a double fatality on her way to a primary school netball carnival in Bundaberg.

    Queensland victims of a global firestorm

    premium_icon Queensland victims of a global firestorm

    Business TEN years on from the GFC we revisit the Qld company casualties.

    • 15th Sep 2018 3:28 AM
    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    News Two more crash victims are in a serious condition.

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    Weather Expect weekend highs in the 30s for much of the state

    Local Partners