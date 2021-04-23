Passenger tests positive to Covid after Perth flight

A Victorian man has tested positive to COVID-19 after picking up the virus in Perth hotel quarantine, bringing Melbourne's run of no community cases to an end.

The patient, who travelled from Perth on Wednesday April 21 after serving two weeks quarantine, was identified as a close contact.

It's understood he completed quarantine in a room adjacent to a positive case.

He was alerted by Western Australian authorities when he arrived at Melbourne airport, where he was picked up by his spouse.

He immediately travelled to his home in Melbourne's eastern suburbs, which he shares with his spouse and two children, and got tested.

Authorities are working to contact those at the airport at the same time as the man, as well as on his flight. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

He tested positive to the virus at 2am on Friday morning, Health Minister Martin Foley said.

He is understood to be asymptomatic but requested to be moved into hotel quarantine as a matter of caution.

His close contacts must immediately get tested and quarantine for a full 14 days.

People on the flight from Perth to Melbourne will also need to isolate for 14 days.

His movements through the airport are currently being investigated.

"It's too early to say," Mr Foley said, when asked if the government was confident the virus hadn't spread.

He added: "This is an important and timely reminder to all of us that this pandemic is not over."

