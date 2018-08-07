Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man is in isolation in hospital. Picture: Thinkstock
The man is in isolation in hospital. Picture: Thinkstock
Health

Australian man isolated with rare superbug

by Christine McGinn
7th Aug 2018 2:32 PM

A VICTORIAN man has contracted a rare fungal superbug and is in isolation as health authorities issue a public warning.

It's thought the man, aged in his 70s, might have picked up the infection while in a UK hospital, Victoria's deputy chief health officer Brett Sutton says.

It is the first known case of Candida auris in Victoria and has prompted authorities to adopt a "search and destroy" approach to prevent an outbreak.

The man was in a Melbourne hospital for a pre-existing condition when the diagnosis was made and was isolated from other patients.

"Candida auris can cause problems in hospitals and nursing homes as it can spread from one patient to another or nearby objects, allowing the fungus to spread to people around them," the department warns.

No one else is believed to have been exposed as the man was in a single room, Dr Sutton said.

All infection control precautions are being taken and cleaning has been completed.

Dr Sutton said the fungus was often highly resistant to medicines, which made it hard to treat.

While most healthy people did not get sick from the superbug, vulnerable patients are more susceptible and may develop severe and potentially fatal infections.

The fungus can cause serious bloodstream, wound and ear infections.

A warning has been issued advising health services of the case and the steps clinicians can take if they suspect a case of the fungus.

isolted man rare superbug victoria

Top Stories

    Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

    premium_icon Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

    News BARGARA police are investigating alleged reports of a woman harassing walkers on Turtle Trail in Bargara.

    The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    premium_icon The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    News Statistics reveal most and least successful numbers

    Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    premium_icon Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    Politics Senate Community Affairs Committee hears arguments at hearing

    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime Police claim one of the women also used online dating site RSVP.

    Local Partners