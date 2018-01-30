Victorian driver in second appeal

Under Transport Operations Queensland regulations, if an interstate licence holder takes up residence the authority is withdrawn for that licence after three months.

Under Transport Operations Queensland regulations, if an interstate licence holder takes up residence the authority is withdrawn for that licence after three months. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

A DRIVER has taken on a court's ruling for a second time, appealing his conviction for driving unlicensed.

Craig Anthony Austin took his fight to the higher court yesterday after the Bundaberg Magistrates Court convicted him of unlicensed driving on the grounds that he did not hold a valid Queensland driver's licence.

But Mr Austin argued that at the time he held a valid Victorian licence, which entitled him to drive on any road in Australia.

Under Transport Operations Queensland regulations, if an interstate licence holder takes up residence the authority is withdrawn for that licence after three months.

The decision to convict Austin came down to the magistrate's view that at the time of being charged Austin had been residing in Queensland for more than three months, making his Victorian licence null and void.

Mr Austin however argued the South Kolan property he owned, and where he was staying, was not his full-time residence and he had a caretaker looking after it.

"I came up to do some work and take off again,” he said.

"I just want to sell the place ... and that's why I came up here.”

Considering the material, District Court judge Brendan Butler said the issue came done to what the law meant by "takes up residence”.

He asked Crown prosecutor Chris Cook that if, for example, he lived in Sydney but owned a holiday house on the Gold Coast and came and visited for four months, he would need to apply for a Queensland licence.

"The law suggests you would,” Mr Cook replied.

Only able to rely on material from the Bundaberg Magistrates Court hearing, Judge Butler said "obvious questions weren't asked” but said he believed "you can be a resident of two places - people often have two residences”.

Judge Butler said he would take time to consider his decision before making a ruling.

It's the second time Austin has fought an licenced driving charge on the same grounds. He successfully appealed a conviction for being a repeat unlicensed driver in July last year.