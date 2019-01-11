Menu
Bruce Ninnis has been found safe and well.
News

Camper found after five days in bush

11th Jan 2019 3:16 PM

WORRIED family members of a seasoned camper who failed to call home on Monday received good news today when Bruce Ninnis, 55, was located safe and well.

The Oakleigh South man went camping at Woods Point, on the Goulburn River, 180km northeast of Melbourne. He was meant to call home daily, but family members could not contact him.

Police said the failure to call home was out of character and circulated information about his last known whereabouts.

But on Friday, uniformed police found Mr Ninnis at Jamieson, more than an hour north of Woods Point.

Mansfield Police officers said Mr Ninnis was in good health and uninjured when they located him at a campground.

He was transported to Mansfield where he was reunited with family members, evidently unaware of the large-scale search that had started days earlier.

camper missing person

