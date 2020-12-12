Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records first virus cases in 43 days

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
12th Dec 2020 8:49 AM

 

Victoria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, the first in more than 40 days since the virus was contained.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services announced the five cases were all in hotel quarantine which resumed earlier this week when the state started accepting international arrivals for the first time in five months.

Victoria had recorded no local or overseas cases in more than 40 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
Victoria had recorded no local or overseas cases in more than 40 days. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

 

The announcement brings an end to Victoria's streak of no new coronavirus cases for 43 days.

However, the state has not announced any new locally-acquired infections.

Overnight, there were 8737 tests and no deaths recorded.

Restrictions have significantly eased in Victoria after the state managed to bring its rampant cases under control last month, with the number of deaths climbing to 820.

In November, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the rules around wearing a mask would be relaxed and up to 50 people would be allowed to gather outside.

Originally published as Victoria records first virus cases in 43 days

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for nonlethal shark alternatives on Bundy beaches

        Premium Content Calls for nonlethal shark alternatives on Bundy beaches

        News Since appearing in the 1975 film adaptation of Jaws, sharks have been portrayed as villains of the sea – are we treating them fairly?

        ‘God, Doug, I’m done’: Local teen's fatal shark encounter

        Premium Content ‘God, Doug, I’m done’: Local teen's fatal shark encounter

        News The young Cordalba man was killed in a 'fearful bathing tragedy' at Pialba that...

        Sweet childhood memories no longer thing of past in Childers

        Premium Content Sweet childhood memories no longer thing of past in Childers

        News Feeling nostalgic? Head to this new Childers shop for a blast from the past

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Noisy by name, noisy by nature

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Noisy by name, noisy by nature

        News This ‘cackling’ nectar eater is widespread around the Bundaberg region