Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

40,000 Aussies are stranded so why do celebs get to skip the queue?
News

Victoria records first quarantine case

by James Hall
10th Apr 2021 10:57 AM

Victoria's hotel quarantine system will be put under the test after reporting its first coronavirus case since the program resumed.

The state paused hosting returning travellers but this recommenced on Thursday, with hotels in Melbourne accepting forced quarantine guests again.

The state's Health Department confirmed on Saturday morning a positive case was reported.

"Yesterday there was one new case reported," it tweeted.

 

"The case was acquired overseas and is in hotel quarantine."

The infection was the first reported in Victoria since March 29, with no community transmission in 42 days.

The state now has just one active case.

Authorities were expected to reveal more details about the new case later on Saturday.

Originally published as Victoria records first quarantine case

More Stories

coronavirus vic editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        Premium Content Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        News Shannon hopes to grow the local entertainment industry and create more activities for kids for enjoy with her new business

        Community hub to bring services together

        Premium Content Community hub to bring services together

        News Here are the services that will be at the first IMPACT Community Hub meet next...

        DIVE IN: New study to help bring down the beach barriers

        Premium Content DIVE IN: New study to help bring down the beach barriers

        News CQUniversity are looking at ways to make beaches more accessible and they need your...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Local ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Local ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

        News Where you can find the white-throated gerygone and how to get involved in some...