Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 28 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Sep 2020 9:03 AM

 

Victoria has recorded a slight spike in virus cases with 28, and three more deaths according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 11 on Monday - the state's lowest daily tally since June 16.

Melbourne's 14-day average continues its downward trend, dipping to 34.4.

It means the city could be on track to an easing of restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria is at 1.6 as of Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews raised the possibility of easing some restrictions as early as Sunday.

"We are poised to take some significant steps, albeit they are safe and steady steps on Sunday," he said on Monday.

"We are in that 30-50 band and it looks like we are going to stay there. That is really very, very important."

Mr Andrews will front the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Victoria records 28 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Smith ready to go in IPL

      Smith ready to go in IPL
      • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

      Top Stories

        Man suffers serious burns to face after outdoor fire

        Premium Content Man suffers serious burns to face after outdoor fire

        News A MAN had to be taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident with an outdoor fire.

        WATER SCHEME: Pitt peeved by opinion piece on Paradise Dam

        Premium Content WATER SCHEME: Pitt peeved by opinion piece on Paradise Dam

        News Council defends position after Member for Hinkler refutes statements made on its...

        ‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon, drug ‘trophy’

        Premium Content ‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon, drug ‘trophy’

        News He said he kept it as a “trophy” to remind himself of how far he had come since...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites