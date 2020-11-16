Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Testing blitz opens to asymptomatic Melbourne residents
News

Victoria records 17th zero virus day

by Jack Paynter
16th Nov 2020 8:28 AM

Victoria has recorded its 17th straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed zero new infections and no deaths on Monday morning.

The number of active cases remains steady at three, while there are no infections from an unknown source.

A total of 6695 tests results were received in the past 24 hours, which has fallen steadily from the 20,819 people tested on Thursday.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on October 30 when four infections were recorded.

Victoria hasn't recorded 17 or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases and 819 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 19,523 people having recovered as of Monday.

Two Victorians are in hospital with coronavirus.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 17th zero virus day

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        Premium Content NAMED: Man used internet upgrade to download child porn

        News JUDGE: “Your accessing, downloading or having possession of that material contributes to that vile trade.”

        CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        Premium Content CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        Premium Content NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

        News See how Bundaberg’s local university fared among the rest of the state.

        Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        Premium Content Bennett misses out on shadow ministry position

        News New LNP leader David Crisafulli unveiled his new shadow ministry today.